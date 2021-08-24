Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew transfers rescue crews to and from Port-au-Prince, Haiti to Great Inagua, Bahamas Aug. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811459
|VIRIN:
|210824-G-AB676-363
|Filename:
|DOD_108535088
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|INAGUA, BS
