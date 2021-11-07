Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A thank you message from Command Sergeant Major John Sampa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sergeant Major John Sampa, the 12th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, with a thank you message for the soldiers of the South Dakota National Guard.

    Paste this code in your description to automatically clear the video from copywrite claim on music contained in this video.
    WZ7N2BOMTGO0KXUI

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811454
    VIRIN: 210711-A-WX003-001
    Filename: DOD_108535050
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Dakota
    Army National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    SDNG
    SDANG
    CSM John Sampa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT