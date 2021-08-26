Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC Women's Equality Day Shoutout

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Women's Equality Day is to commemorate the 19th Amendment and celebrate the achievements of early women's suffrage supporters. The amendment was ratified August 18, 1920, and it guarantees all American women the right to vote. Beginning in the mid-19th century, several generations of woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change of the Constitution. Few early supporters lived to see final victory in 1920.

