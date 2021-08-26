AFRC Women's Equality Day Shoutout

Women's Equality Day is to commemorate the 19th Amendment and celebrate the achievements of early women's suffrage supporters. The amendment was ratified August 18, 1920, and it guarantees all American women the right to vote. Beginning in the mid-19th century, several generations of woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change of the Constitution. Few early supporters lived to see final victory in 1920.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 11:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811448
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-RK903-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108534877
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
