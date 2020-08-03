Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legal Bootcamp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Specialty Code consolidation capstone project B-roll on the 157th Air Refueling Wing's base Legal Office's legal boot camp training course. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811429
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-TW741-2001
    Filename: DOD_108534544
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legal Bootcamp, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    157 ARW
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT