Air Force Specialty Code consolidation capstone project B-roll on the 157th Air Refueling Wing's base Legal Office's legal boot camp training course. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 07:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811429
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-TW741-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108534544
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legal Bootcamp, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
