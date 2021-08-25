Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lamaar Melvin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.25.2021

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    This interview with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lamaar Melvin, an aerospace medical technician at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and native of Newburgh, New York, details what happened after Melvin and a team of obstetrics medical professionals responded to a possible mid-flight Afghan evacuee birth as part of Operation Allies Refuge, Aug. 21. The team, part of U.S. Armed Forces medical efforts in response to the Afghanistan evacuations, is one of many 24/7 medical teams staged at Ramstein Air Base, which has transformed itself into the logistical hub for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan in less than a week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 10:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811423
    VIRIN: 210825-A-EK666-532
    Filename: DOD_108534483
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Hometown: NEWBURGH, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lamaar Melvin, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe
    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanWithdrawal
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT