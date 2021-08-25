video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This interview with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lamaar Melvin, an aerospace medical technician at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and native of Newburgh, New York, details what happened after Melvin and a team of obstetrics medical professionals responded to a possible mid-flight Afghan evacuee birth as part of Operation Allies Refuge, Aug. 21. The team, part of U.S. Armed Forces medical efforts in response to the Afghanistan evacuations, is one of many 24/7 medical teams staged at Ramstein Air Base, which has transformed itself into the logistical hub for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan in less than a week.