    380th AEW Women's Equality Day

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army and Air Force women at Al Dhafra Air Base discuss the status of women's equality and a way forward in the DoD and as a country.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:03
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    This work, 380th AEW Women's Equality Day, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's equality day
    AFCENT
    380 AEW
    diversity and inclusion
    Al Dhafra Air base

