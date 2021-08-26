U.S. Army and Air Force women at Al Dhafra Air Base discuss the status of women's equality and a way forward in the DoD and as a country.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 02:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811413
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-VZ160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108533209
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 380th AEW Women's Equality Day, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT