Aviators with the Minnesota National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion assist local authorities in suppressing the Greenwood Wildfire in northern Minnesota August 25, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811397
|VIRIN:
|210825-Z-EH126-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108532306
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|GREENWOOD, MN, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Minnesota Aviators Assist in Wildfire Suppression in Northern Minnesota, by SSG Hugo Wong-Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
