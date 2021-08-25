Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Aviators Assist in Wildfire Suppression in Northern Minnesota

    GREENWOOD, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hugo Wong-Cardona 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Aviators with the Minnesota National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion assist local authorities in suppressing the Greenwood Wildfire in northern Minnesota August 25, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811397
    VIRIN: 210825-Z-EH126-001
    Filename: DOD_108532306
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: GREENWOOD, MN, US 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Minnesota Aviators Assist in Wildfire Suppression in Northern Minnesota, by SSG Hugo Wong-Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Wildfire
    Greenwood
    Minnesota Army National Guard

