The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team detonated unserviceable munitions that were no longer safe for storage or shipment at the EOD proficiency and demolition range at Area 2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2021. This activity is conducted at the base one to two times per year.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811392
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-FM571-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108532287
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 99 CES/EOD detonates unserviceable munitions, by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
