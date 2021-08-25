Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99 CES/EOD detonates unserviceable munitions

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team detonated unserviceable munitions that were no longer safe for storage or shipment at the EOD proficiency and demolition range at Area 2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2021. This activity is conducted at the base one to two times per year.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811392
    VIRIN: 210825-F-FM571-0001
    Filename: DOD_108532287
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    This work, 99 CES/EOD detonates unserviceable munitions, by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis AFB
    EOD
    99th CES

