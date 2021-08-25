99 CES/EOD detonates unserviceable munitions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal team detonated unserviceable munitions that were no longer safe for storage or shipment at the EOD proficiency and demolition range at Area 2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2021. This activity is conducted at the base one to two times per year.