The MARFORCYBER Apprenticeship Program is a 10-week course designed for college students to engage in practical lessons through real world scenarios in cyber security. Students in the course discuss their experience throughout the past 10 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie and Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)