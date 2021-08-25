Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Matthews, an Aviation Survival Technician from Clearwater, Florida, discusses the humanitarian relief operations of the Coast Guard in Port-auPrince, Haiti, Aug. 25, 2021. The Coast Guard is tasked with with supporting emergent life saving missions during the initial phase of response following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 16:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811370
|VIRIN:
|210825-G-ZP826-615
|Filename:
|DOD_108532007
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aviation Survival Technician discusses Haiti Operations 2021, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT