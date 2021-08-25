Aviation Survival Technician discusses Haiti Operations 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Matthews, an Aviation Survival Technician from Clearwater, Florida, discusses the humanitarian relief operations of the Coast Guard in Port-auPrince, Haiti, Aug. 25, 2021. The Coast Guard is tasked with with supporting emergent life saving missions during the initial phase of response following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released.)