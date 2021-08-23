Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems B-Roll

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kyle Fultz, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems (RAWS) specialist from the 6th OSS demonstrates radio operations at Mac Dill AFB, Florida. Technicians are responsible for air traffic and warning radar systems, and fixed and deployable navigational aids, weather equipment and radios, RAWS specialists ensure that the equipment utilized by air traffic controllers and pilots is in perfect working order. These specialists install and maintain everything from air traffic control and weather equipment to ground control and navigational aids to ensure aircraft can be safely guided through takeoff and landing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811359
    VIRIN: 210825-F-CC148-1002
    Filename: DOD_108531870
    Length: 00:13:55
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems B-Roll, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    RAWS
    6OSS
    6ARW

