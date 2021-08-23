Airman 1st Class Kyle Fultz, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems (RAWS) specialist from the 6th OSS demonstrates radio operations at Mac Dill AFB, Florida. Technicians are responsible for air traffic and warning radar systems, and fixed and deployable navigational aids, weather equipment and radios, RAWS specialists ensure that the equipment utilized by air traffic controllers and pilots is in perfect working order. These specialists install and maintain everything from air traffic control and weather equipment to ground control and navigational aids to ensure aircraft can be safely guided through takeoff and landing.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811359
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-CC148-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108531870
|Length:
|00:13:55
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems B-Roll, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT