Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Raw Interviews

Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems (RAWS) specialists from the 6th OSS, speak on the importance of their role as a technician at MacDill AFB, Florida. Technicians are responsible for air traffic and warning radar systems, and fixed and deployable navigational aids, weather equipment and radios, RAWS specialists ensure that the equipment utilized by air traffic controllers and pilots is in perfect working order. These specialists install and maintain everything from air traffic control and weather equipment to ground control and navigational aids to ensure aircraft can be safely guided through takeoff and landing.
Interview one: Airman 1st Class Kyle Fultz
Interview two: Staff Sgt. Jahlani Harris
Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 17:27
Category:
|Interviews
Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
