Coastal North Carolina Market Establishment Ceremony

Defense Health Agency (DHA) Assistant Director Dr. Brian Lein and Naval Medical Center and Coastal North Carolina Market Director Capt. Reginald Ewing III hosted a market establishment ceremony to introduce the Coastal North Carolina Market. There ceremony was held on August 25, 2021 at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The purpose of the ceremony is to formally establish the transition of Eastern North Carolina-based military treatment facilities into a new military medical market within the DHA. A market is a group of hospitals and clinics in one geographic area working together with its TRICARE partners, Veterans Affairs hospitals, other federal health care organizations, private sector teaching hospitals and medical universities, and other health care partners. The Coastal North Carolina Marker consists of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.