    Coastal North Carolina Market Establishment Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Defense Health Agency (DHA) Assistant Director Dr. Brian Lein and Naval Medical Center and Coastal North Carolina Market Director Capt. Reginald Ewing III hosted a market establishment ceremony to introduce the Coastal North Carolina Market. There ceremony was held on August 25, 2021 at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The purpose of the ceremony is to formally establish the transition of Eastern North Carolina-based military treatment facilities into a new military medical market within the DHA. A market is a group of hospitals and clinics in one geographic area working together with its TRICARE partners, Veterans Affairs hospitals, other federal health care organizations, private sector teaching hospitals and medical universities, and other health care partners. The Coastal North Carolina Marker consists of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811350
    VIRIN: 210825-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108531798
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Navy Medicine
    Defense Health Agency

