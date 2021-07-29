The 67th Army Band "Wyoming's Own" performed in all of the parades at Cheyenne Frontier Days, July 2021. The Soldiers sported pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Stew Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811328
|VIRIN:
|210729-Z-XT787-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108531556
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 67th Army Band performs at the CFD Parade, by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
