    67th Army Band performs at the CFD Parade

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Stewart Dyer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The 67th Army Band "Wyoming's Own" performed in all of the parades at Cheyenne Frontier Days, July 2021. The Soldiers sported pink for Breast Cancer Awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Stew Dyer)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811328
    VIRIN: 210729-Z-XT787-0002
    Filename: DOD_108531556
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th Army Band performs at the CFD Parade, by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Army Band
    Wyoming
    Band

