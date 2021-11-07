A thank you message from Command Sergeant Major John Sampa

Command Sergeant Major John Sampa, the 12th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, with a thank you message for the soldiers of the South Dakota National Guard.
Paste this code in your description to automatically clear the video from copywrite claim on music contained in this video.
WZ7N2BOMTGO0KXUI
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 13:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811322
|VIRIN:
|210711-A-WX003-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108531543
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT