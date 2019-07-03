A video detailing various security disciplines and programs across the DOD, and the how the Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE) supports these.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|811307
|VIRIN:
|190307-O-BV774-519
|Filename:
|DOD_108531415
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DCSA - CDSE -Security Principles Briefing, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
