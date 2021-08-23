Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    08.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers from Task Force Spartan and other units work around the clock welcoming and supporting Afghan evacuees arriving at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. USARCENT’s Active Duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard troops continue to work with their U.S. Central Command and Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811304
    VIRIN: 210824-D-D0477-003
    Filename: DOD_108531334
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    TFSpartan
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT