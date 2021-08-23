U.S. Army Central Soldiers from Task Force Spartan and other units work around the clock welcoming and supporting Afghan evacuees arriving at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. USARCENT’s Active Duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard troops continue to work with their U.S. Central Command and Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer)
|08.23.2021
|08.25.2021 11:45
|Package
|811304
|210824-D-D0477-003
|DOD_108531334
|00:00:47
|KW
|0
|0
