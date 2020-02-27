Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DARPA Subterranean Challenge Urban Circuit Compilation

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    Ten teams arrived to Satsop Business Park in Elma, Washington, to compete in the Systems competition Feb. 18-27, 2020. Eight teams qualified to participate in the Virtual competition, which ran Jan. 23-30. Two teams participated in both Virtual and Systems events.

    The DARPA Subterranean Challenge seeks to better equip warfighters and first responders to explore human-made tunnel systems, urban underground, and natural cave networks, while decreasing risk to human lives. The SubT Challenge Systems and Virtual competitions aim to create a community of multidisciplinary teams from wide-ranging fields to foster breakthrough technologies in autonomy, perception, networking, and mobility for underground environments. The Tunnel Circuit took place in August 2019. The Cave Circuit is planned for August 2020, and the Final Event incorporating all three underground environments is targeted for August 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811296
    VIRIN: 200227-D-D0231-001
    Filename: DOD_108531264
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

