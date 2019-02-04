Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCSA - CDSE - Security Shorts PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2019

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    DCSA - Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE)

    This video features an overview of the security shorts training videos offered by the Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2019
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811290
    VIRIN: 190402-O-BV774-325
    Filename: DOD_108531230
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCSA - CDSE - Security Shorts PSA, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Short
    Education
    Training
    CDSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT