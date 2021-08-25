U.S. Army National Guard combat engineers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, assisted a local elementary school in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, with building projects. The engineers built a wall in order to expand the library and painted a wall with cartoon characters in a classroom. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811283
|VIRIN:
|210825-A-NQ624-811
|Filename:
|DOD_108531085
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|ELK, PL
|Hometown:
|WARSZAWA, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat engineers from Battle Group Poland assist elementary school remodel, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
