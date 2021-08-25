Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat engineers from Battle Group Poland assist elementary school remodel

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.25.2021

    Video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army National Guard combat engineers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, assisted a local elementary school in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, with building projects. The engineers built a wall in order to expand the library and painted a wall with cartoon characters in a classroom. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811283
    VIRIN: 210825-A-NQ624-811
    Filename: DOD_108531085
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: ELK, PL
    Hometown: WARSZAWA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat engineers from Battle Group Poland assist elementary school remodel, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    school
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    DarkRifles

