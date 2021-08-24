Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Juan (SSN 751) Homecoming

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    The Los Angeles-class submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) prepares to moor at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 24. San Juan and crew, operating under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE, returned to homeport from a scheduled seven-month deployment in support of the Navy's maritime strategy of supporting national security interests and maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi/RELEASED)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811281
    VIRIN: 210824-N-AY957-001
    Filename: DOD_108531073
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Groton
    USS San Juan
    Submarine

