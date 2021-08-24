The Los Angeles-class submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) prepares to moor at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 24. San Juan and crew, operating under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE, returned to homeport from a scheduled seven-month deployment in support of the Navy's maritime strategy of supporting national security interests and maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811281
|VIRIN:
|210824-N-AY957-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108531073
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS San Juan (SSN 751) Homecoming, by PO3 Christian Bianchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
