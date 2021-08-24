USS San Juan (SSN 751) Homecoming

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Los Angeles-class submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) prepares to moor at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 24. San Juan and crew, operating under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE, returned to homeport from a scheduled seven-month deployment in support of the Navy's maritime strategy of supporting national security interests and maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi/RELEASED)