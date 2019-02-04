This is a description of the virtual instructor led (vilt) training and education courses offered by the Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE).
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 08:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811276
|VIRIN:
|190402-O-BV774-839
|Filename:
|DOD_108531024
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DCSA - CDSE - Virtual Instructor Led Course (VILT) PSA, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
