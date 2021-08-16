Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Begins IMX 22 Main Planning Conference

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Schneider 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, gives opening remarks during the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 22 Main Planning Conference in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 16, 2021. IMX 22 is designed to demonstrate global resolve to maintain freedom of navigation and the free flow of maritime commerce; and to build interoperability and familiarity with maritime security partners.

    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    This work, NAVCENT Begins IMX 22 Main Planning Conference, by PO1 Andrew Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    Navy
    Speech
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    IMX

