NAVCENT Begins IMX 22 Main Planning Conference

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, gives opening remarks during the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 22 Main Planning Conference in Manama, Bahrain, Aug. 16, 2021. IMX 22 is designed to demonstrate global resolve to maintain freedom of navigation and the free flow of maritime commerce; and to build interoperability and familiarity with maritime security partners.