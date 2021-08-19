Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB Fights fires in Turkey: B-Roll

    DALAMAN, 48, TURKEY

    08.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army aircrews assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, deployed to Turkey Aug. 10-19, 2021, to support the region with aerial firefighting aid. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811267
    VIRIN: 210819-A-WF617-785
    Filename: DOD_108530897
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: DALAMAN, 48, TR 

    Turkey
    Humanitarian Aid
    Aerial Fire Fighting
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

