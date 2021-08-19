U.S. Army aircrews assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, deployed to Turkey Aug. 10-19, 2021, to support the region with aerial firefighting aid. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811267
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-WF617-785
|Filename:
|DOD_108530897
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|DALAMAN, 48, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12th CAB Fights fires in Turkey: B-Roll, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT