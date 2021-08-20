The 8th Force Support Squadron runs trails for new PT test components at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, August 2021. The new components include planks, hand release push-ups, cross-leg reverse crunch and the High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 01:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811257
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-WN543-275
|Filename:
|DOD_108530690
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACUP: 8th FSS runs trials for new PT test components, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
