    PACUP: 8th FSS runs trials for new PT test components

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Force Support Squadron runs trails for new PT test components at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, August 2021. The new components include planks, hand release push-ups, cross-leg reverse crunch and the High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 01:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811257
    VIRIN: 210820-F-WN543-275
    Filename: DOD_108530690
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP: 8th FSS runs trials for new PT test components, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Kunsan
    PT test
    Air Base
    trials
    Components

