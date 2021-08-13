Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACUP: 8th CES Locksmith Replaces 2,200 dorm locks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Senior Airman Evan Shrouds, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron locksmith, leads a plan to replace 2,200 dorm locks at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, August 2021. The project will take place over the next four years. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 01:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811254
    VIRIN: 210813-F-WN543-229
    Filename: DOD_108530680
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP: 8th CES Locksmith Replaces 2,200 dorm locks, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    Kunsan
    Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT