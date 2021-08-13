Senior Airman Evan Shrouds, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron locksmith, leads a plan to replace 2,200 dorm locks at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, August 2021. The project will take place over the next four years. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 01:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811254
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-WN543-229
|Filename:
|DOD_108530680
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PACUP: 8th CES Locksmith Replaces 2,200 dorm locks, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
