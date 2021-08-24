An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Performs a medevac to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard is tasked with with supporting emergent life saving missions during the initial phase of response following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 21:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811248
|VIRIN:
|210824-G-ZP826-324
|Filename:
|DOD_108530610
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts medevac in Haiti, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
