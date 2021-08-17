Hill 303 Memorial Service2021

USAG Daegu soldiers traveled to Waegwan, South Korea in Area IV to pay their respects to 41 fallen American soldiers at the 2021 Hill 303 Memorial Service.
|08.17.2021
|08.24.2021 21:42
|Newscasts
|811247
|210817-N-UY393-001
|DOD_108530609
|00:01:00
|WAEGWAN, KR
|1
|1
