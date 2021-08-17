Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill 303 Memorial Service2021

    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Daegu

    USAG Daegu soldiers traveled to Waegwan, South Korea in Area IV to pay their respects to 41 fallen American soldiers at the 2021 Hill 303 Memorial Service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 21:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 811247
    VIRIN: 210817-N-UY393-001
    Filename: DOD_108530609
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR 

    TAGS

    Korean War
    U.S. Army
    Republic of Korea
    Eighth Army
    Hill 303
    USAG Daegu

