video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811222" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President Biden Delivers Remarks on Our Ongoing Efforts in Afghanistan



President Biden Delivers Remarks on Our Ongoing Efforts in Afghanistan to Evacuate American Citizens, SIV Applicants and Their Families, and Other Vulnerable Afghans, and His Meeting with Fellow G7 Leaders on How Our Nations Can Come Together in Support of the Afghan People