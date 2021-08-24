DESIL Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory Animation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811221" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This animation is an example of one of the most innovative capabilities of the US Navy. The nearly 18,500-square-foot Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory (DESIL) will open in December 2021 along the Point Mugu Sea Range, enabling Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) to help accelerate delivery of laser lethality to the warfighter at sea.