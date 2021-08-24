DESIL Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory Animation

This animation is an example of one of the most innovative capabilities of the US Navy. The nearly 18,500-square-foot Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory (DESIL) will open in December 2021 along the Point Mugu Sea Range, enabling Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) to help accelerate delivery of laser lethality to the warfighter at sea.
