Global Strike Challenge: Weapons Load, B-1B Tow

Members of the 7th Bomb Wing participate in the Global Strike Challenge, loading dummy bombs and towing a B-1 Bomber.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811216
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108530226
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
