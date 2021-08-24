Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 7th Bomb Wing participate in the Global Strike Challenge, loading dummy bombs and towing a B-1 Bomber.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Global Strike Challenge: Weapons Load, B-1B Tow, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess Air Force Base
    Global Strike Challenge
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Munitions Squadron

