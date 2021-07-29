Sit down with Staff Sgt. Patrick Nevius, enlisted UAV pilot, as he talks about the EQ-4, its mission, and how it felt to land the Global Hawk from its final flight.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811208
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-JP913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108530092
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The EQ-4's Final Flight, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT