    The EQ-4's Final Flight

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Video by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Sit down with Staff Sgt. Patrick Nevius, enlisted UAV pilot, as he talks about the EQ-4, its mission, and how it felt to land the Global Hawk from its final flight.

    This work, The EQ-4's Final Flight, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    Final Flight
    Grand Forks
    EQ-4

