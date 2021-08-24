Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readout of SOCEUR Commander, Maj. Gen. Tabor Attending the 30th Anniversary of Ukrainian Independence Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    08.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Kyiv, Ukraine – Maj. Gen David Tabor, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, attended Ukraine’s 30th Independence Day parade on Tuesday, August 23, 2021 in Kyiv Ukraine to celebrate with our partners in their commemoration of independence.

    While in Kyiv, Maj. Gen. Tabor met with leadership from Ukrainian Special Forces as well as other diplomats to discuss continued partnership in order to increase readiness and interoperability within the region.

    “As we mark 30 years of independence, it is a great opportunity to reflect upon how much positive change has been made and how far this nation has come. We remain fully committed to Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. A stable, prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine is vital for not only regional stability but the safety and security of Europe as a whole,” Tabor said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811193
    VIRIN: 210824-A-JY390-683
    Filename: DOD_108529983
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KYIV, UA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readout of SOCEUR Commander, Maj. Gen. Tabor Attending the 30th Anniversary of Ukrainian Independence Parade, by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SOFinEurope #StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT