Readout of SOCEUR Commander, Maj. Gen. Tabor Attending the 30th Anniversary of Ukrainian Independence Parade

Kyiv, Ukraine – Maj. Gen David Tabor, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, attended Ukraine’s 30th Independence Day parade on Tuesday, August 23, 2021 in Kyiv Ukraine to celebrate with our partners in their commemoration of independence.



While in Kyiv, Maj. Gen. Tabor met with leadership from Ukrainian Special Forces as well as other diplomats to discuss continued partnership in order to increase readiness and interoperability within the region.



“As we mark 30 years of independence, it is a great opportunity to reflect upon how much positive change has been made and how far this nation has come. We remain fully committed to Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. A stable, prosperous, democratic, and free Ukraine is vital for not only regional stability but the safety and security of Europe as a whole,” Tabor said.