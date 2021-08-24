Show archive video clip to use on the History Museum's social media platforms commemorating the 70th Anniversary of Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811178
|VIRIN:
|210824-A-A4411-0041
|PIN:
|100015
|Filename:
|DOD_108529902
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This Day in Army History: Battle of Heartbreak Ridge Begins-September 12th, 1951, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT