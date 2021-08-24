Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

U.S. service members and coalition forces are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811174
|VIRIN:
|210824-M-AH667-1001
|PIN:
|210824
|Filename:
|DOD_108529861
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Downloads:
|19
|High-Res. Downloads:
|19
