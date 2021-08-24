Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. service members and coalition forces are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811174
    VIRIN: 210824-M-AH667-1001
    PIN: 210824
    Filename: DOD_108529861
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: KABUL, AF 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 19
    High-Res. Downloads: 19

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT