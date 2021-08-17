Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It All Begins Here

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A short motivational video depicting different jobs in the Marine Corps and how the journey of becoming a Marine begins in boot camp. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811173
    VIRIN: 210817-M-BK403-426
    PIN: 20
    Filename: DOD_108529822
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It All Begins Here, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT