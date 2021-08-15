Pacific Fleet forces conduct SINKEX as part of Large Scale Exercise 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) U.S. joint forces conduct coordinated multi-domain, multi-platform, long-range maritime strikes on the decommissioned guided-missile frigate Ingraham in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area as part of Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 21. During the sinking exercise, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) launched F/A-18E/F Super Hornets to test the Joint Standoff Weapon; F-35C Joint Strike Fighters employed laser guided weapons; P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft tested the Harpoon weapon system; and the fast-attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) fired a UGM-84 anti-ship Harpoon missile and a MK 48 Advanced Capability torpedo. The U.S. Marine Corps launched Naval Strike Missiles from the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, along with AGM-84 Harpoons from a division of F/A-18C Hornets. LSE 21 provided the opportunity to demonstrate technological innovations that are enabling advanced “kill-web” and emerging service warfighting concepts such as Expeditionary Advanced Basing Operations, and capabilities that allow the joint force to accelerate the speed and precision of delivering complex, simultaneous, multi-domain, multi-platform anti-surface warfare fires when and where desired. (U.S. Navy and Marine Corps video)