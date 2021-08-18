Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIM-92 Stinger Live-Fire Training with 2nd LAAD

    ONSLOW BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (LAAD Bn) fire FIM-92 Stinger Missiles during a training exercise at Onslow Beach, North Carolina, Aug. 18, 2021. The live-fire training increases their capabilities in providing task organized, ground security force in a defense of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force air sites, assets and installations when not engaged in air defense operations. 2nd LAAD Bn is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force.

    This B-Roll package contains footage of the following:
    Marines preparing FIM-92 Stinger missiles for fire
    Marines receiving briefs from a range safety officer
    Target drones being launched
    Marines locating and identifying target drones before firing
    Marines firing FIM-92 Stinger missiles
    (U.S. Marines Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III and Lance Cpl. Adam C. Henke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811165
    VIRIN: 210818-M-IC059-1001
    Filename: DOD_108529781
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: ONSLOW BEACH, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIM-92 Stinger Live-Fire Training with 2nd LAAD, by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live-Fire
    2nd LAAD
    Anti-Air Warfare
    FIM-92 Stinger missile
    America's Airwing
    Six Functions of Marine Aviation

