FIM-92 Stinger Live-Fire Training with 2nd LAAD

U.S. Marines with 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (LAAD Bn) fire FIM-92 Stinger Missiles during a training exercise at Onslow Beach, North Carolina, Aug. 18, 2021. The live-fire training increases their capabilities in providing task organized, ground security force in a defense of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force air sites, assets and installations when not engaged in air defense operations. 2nd LAAD Bn is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force.
This B-Roll package contains footage of the following:
Marines preparing FIM-92 Stinger missiles for fire
Marines receiving briefs from a range safety officer
Target drones being launched
Marines locating and identifying target drones before firing
Marines firing FIM-92 Stinger missiles
(U.S. Marines Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III and Lance Cpl. Adam C. Henke)
