DOD Official Leads Panel Discussion on 5G

Kelly Fletcher, principal director to the deputy chief information officer for resources and analysis, leads a FedTalks panel on enabling 5G for U.S. consumers. The panel includes: Eric Burger, research professor of computer science at Georgetown University, and Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary for science and technology for the Department of Homeland Security.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 13:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|811160
|Filename:
|DOD_108529749
|Length:
|00:24:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
