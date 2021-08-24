DOD Official Leads Panel Discussion on 5G

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kelly Fletcher, principal director to the deputy chief information officer for resources and analysis, leads a FedTalks panel on enabling 5G for U.S. consumers. The panel includes: Eric Burger, research professor of computer science at Georgetown University, and Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary for science and technology for the Department of Homeland Security.

