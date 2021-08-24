Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Official Leads Panel Discussion on 5G

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Defense.gov         

    Kelly Fletcher, principal director to the deputy chief information officer for resources and analysis, leads a FedTalks panel on enabling 5G for U.S. consumers. The panel includes: Eric Burger, research professor of computer science at Georgetown University, and Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary for science and technology for the Department of Homeland Security.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 13:12
    Category: Briefings
