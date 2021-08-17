Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Gender Integration History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The Center of Military History's production of gender integration in the Army and the transformation of women's roles in the Army since 9-11.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811158
    VIRIN: 210824-A-A4411-0040
    PIN: 100161
    Filename: DOD_108529711
    Length: 00:07:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Gender Integration History, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gender
    Integration
    History
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT