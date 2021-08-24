Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukraine Independence Day Flyover - B-roll

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.24.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, flies over Kyiv, Ukraine, to commemorate Ukrainian Independence Day August 24, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811157
    VIRIN: 210824-F-PZ401-740
    Filename: DOD_108529710
    Length: 00:11:16
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    flyover
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    Ukraine
    Ukraine Independence Day

