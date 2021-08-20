Mike Pomeroy reflects on Beachie Creek Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811149" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mike Pomeroy, Foster Dam power plant operator, reflects on his experience at Detroit Dam during the Beachie Creek Fire, Sept. 2020. Pomeroy now works at Foster Dam in Sweet Home, Oregon.



Powerplant shift operator Mike Pomeroy reported for duty to Detroit Dam and Powerhouse on Monday evening, September 7, 2020 (Labor Day). He was aware of “red flag” conditions in the forecast – hot, dry weather exacerbating the already high-risk of late summer wildfires in the Oregon Cascades.



Conditions became progressively worse through his shift, and county emergency managers made evacuation alerts due to the rapid migration of an existing wildfire (Beachie Fire) on adjacent lands into the N. Santiam River Canyon.



By the time Mike had made the plant ready and decided to evacuate, winds were already gusting over 50 mph and the fire was rapidly approaching from the north. He tried to leave but only got a couple of miles down the road in his car. Because of embers, smoke, deadfall, rocks and flames, he could not make his way down the canyon to the east. Additionally, one of his vehicle’s tire went flat.



He turned around and went back to Detroit Powerhouse. Fire blocked the roads from the east and the west. Without options to leave, Mike kept the plant in a safe status for the next 30 hours, as no one could get in to relieve him.



On Tuesday evening, he noticed the fire approaching his location through security cameras. He put all of the vehicles parked outside into a bay of the plant and closed it. Recognizing the plant might be destroyed in the approaching fire, he went into the 500’ tall concrete dam around 11:30 p.m.



Mike stayed the night in the dam while the fire passed over and around the powerhouse. He had no communication from inside the dam, so he waited out the next 8 hours as the fire passed. On Wednesday morning, September 9, he went outside the dam around 8 a.m. and made radio contact with the operator at Lookout Point Dam powerhouse, more than 100 miles away. Enough of the fire had passed and the roadway cleared that Willamette Valley Project staff was able to relieve him with two co-workers. Law enforcement and fire officials escorted the new operators and assessment crew into the still dangerous evacuation area.