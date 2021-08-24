Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghanistan Evacuation Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB) has been serving as the primary stopover location for refugees in transit from Kabul, Afghanistan since the airlifting evacuation started on Aug. 14, 2021. In the first 6 days over 13,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan and more forces were sent forward to help with evacuation efforts. Military personnel, DoD, and the State Department have been working together around the clock to provide care, safety and resources to incoming evacuees. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811136
    VIRIN: 210824-D-D0477-0701
    PIN: 210824
    Filename: DOD_108529527
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT