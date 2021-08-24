Afghanistan Evacuation Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB) has been serving as the primary stopover location for refugees in transit from Kabul, Afghanistan since the airlifting evacuation started on Aug. 14, 2021. In the first 6 days over 13,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan and more forces were sent forward to help with evacuation efforts. Military personnel, DoD, and the State Department have been working together around the clock to provide care, safety and resources to incoming evacuees. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)