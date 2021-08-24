Afghanistan Evacuation Operations

Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB) has been serving as the primary stopover location for refugees in transit from Kabul, Afghanistan since the airlifting evacuation started on Aug. 14, 2021. In the first 6 days over 13,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan and more forces were sent forward to help with evacuation efforts. Military personnel, DoD, and the State Department have been working together around the clock to provide care, safety and resources to incoming evacuees. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 11:42
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
