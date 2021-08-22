B-2 Spirit Arrives at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrive at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, August 23, 2021. The stealth bombers will take part in their first forward operation out of Iceland, highlighting Air Force Global Strike Airmen's capability to execute bomber agile combat employment in the European theater. By training in Iceland, aircrew and Airmen are familiarizing themselves with the European theater and airspace, enhancing enduring skills and relationships with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)