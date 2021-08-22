Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 Spirit Arrives at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.22.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrive at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, August 23, 2021. The stealth bombers will take part in their first forward operation out of Iceland, highlighting Air Force Global Strike Airmen's capability to execute bomber agile combat employment in the European theater. By training in Iceland, aircrew and Airmen are familiarizing themselves with the European theater and airspace, enhancing enduring skills and relationships with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811126
    VIRIN: 210823-Z-ZJ131-1001
    Filename: DOD_108529438
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit Arrives at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    B-2A Spirit

    TAGS

    crew chief
    Total force Integration
    509th Bomb Wing
    131st Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT