B-2 Spirit Arrives at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland

Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, arrive at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, August 23, 2021. The stealth bombers will take part in their first forward operation out of Iceland, highlighting Air Force Global Strike Airmen's capability to execute bomber agile combat employment in the European theater. By training in Iceland, aircrew and Airmen are familiarizing themselves with the European theater and airspace, enhancing enduring skills and relationships with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811126
|VIRIN:
|210823-Z-ZJ131-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108529438
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
