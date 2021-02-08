II MEF is a maritime force inextricably linked to our Navy partners in U.S. 6th and 2nd Fleets, creating mutual interdependence with our Fleet counterparts leverages our collective capabilities and increases maritime lethality. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811112
|VIRIN:
|210802-M-PR426-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108529230
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Large Scale Exercise 2021, by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT