Large Scale Exercise 2021

II MEF is a maritime force inextricably linked to our Navy partners in U.S. 6th and 2nd Fleets, creating mutual interdependence with our Fleet counterparts leverages our collective capabilities and increases maritime lethality. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold)