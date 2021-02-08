Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large Scale Exercise 2021

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    II MEF is a maritime force inextricably linked to our Navy partners in U.S. 6th and 2nd Fleets, creating mutual interdependence with our Fleet counterparts leverages our collective capabilities and increases maritime lethality. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold)

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    LSE

