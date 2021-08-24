Do I Really Need a Second Dose of the Moderna or Pfiezer mRNA Vaccine?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Sacha, Officer in Charge and Medical Director of Allergy, Immunology and Immunization explains why the second dose of the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfiezer and Moderna are critical to help boost immunity and aid in the fight against COVID-19.