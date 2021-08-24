Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do I Really Need a Second Dose of the Moderna or Pfiezer mRNA Vaccine?

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Sacha, Officer in Charge and Medical Director of Allergy, Immunology and Immunization explains why the second dose of the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfiezer and Moderna are critical to help boost immunity and aid in the fight against COVID-19.

    This work, Do I Really Need a Second Dose of the Moderna or Pfiezer mRNA Vaccine?, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    COVID-19
    gettheshot

