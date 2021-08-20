Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19: The Wolf Pack's Way Forward

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and Lt. Col. Richard Rubin, 8th Medical Group Public Health Emergency Officer, discuss the way forward toward a life of normalcy in the COVID-19 environment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea on August 20, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine is crucial for ensuring military readiness and maintaining a healthy, capable fighting force. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811080
    VIRIN: 210824-F-BZ793-5001
    Filename: DOD_108528940
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

