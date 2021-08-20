COVID-19: The Wolf Pack's Way Forward

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and Lt. Col. Richard Rubin, 8th Medical Group Public Health Emergency Officer, discuss the way forward toward a life of normalcy in the COVID-19 environment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea on August 20, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine is crucial for ensuring military readiness and maintaining a healthy, capable fighting force. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov)