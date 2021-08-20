COVID-19: The Wolf Pack's Way Forward

Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, and Lt. Col. Richard Rubin, 8th Medical Group Public Health Emergency Officer, discuss the way forward toward a life of normalcy in the COVID-19 environment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea on August 20, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine is crucial for ensuring military readiness and maintaining a healthy, capable fighting force. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov)
|08.20.2021
|08.24.2021 10:17
|Package
|811080
|210824-F-BZ793-5001
|DOD_108528940
|00:02:21
|KR
|1
|1
