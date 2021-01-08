Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Unmanned' KC-10 Flight

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    This B-Roll package contains footage of pre-flight operations for an all-female KC-10 flight out of Al Dhafra Air Base.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 02:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811076
    VIRIN: 210801-F-VZ160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108528912
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: AE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 'Unmanned' KC-10 Flight, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality Day
    united arab emirates
    KC-10
    afcent
    al dhafra

