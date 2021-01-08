This B-Roll package contains footage of pre-flight operations for an all-female KC-10 flight out of Al Dhafra Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 02:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811076
|VIRIN:
|210801-F-VZ160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108528912
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 'Unmanned' KC-10 Flight, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT