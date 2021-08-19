322nd Civil Affairs Brigade hits the water for a canoeing PRT session

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade enjoy some early morning paddling with the Pacific Pride Paddlers on August 19 2021, at the New Hope Canoe Club in Honolulu. Paddling is a useful way to help build teamwork and encourage friendly competition, while also giving soldiers a sturdy cardio and full body workout.