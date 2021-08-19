Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    322nd Civil Affairs Brigade hits the water for a canoeing PRT session

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade enjoy some early morning paddling with the Pacific Pride Paddlers on August 19 2021, at the New Hope Canoe Club in Honolulu. Paddling is a useful way to help build teamwork and encourage friendly competition, while also giving soldiers a sturdy cardio and full body workout.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 23:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811070
    VIRIN: 081921-A-GS113-0001
    Filename: DOD_108528866
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade hits the water for a canoeing PRT session, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9th MSC Army Reserve Civil Affairs 322nd Hawaii Canoe Paddling

