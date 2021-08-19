U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade enjoy some early morning paddling with the Pacific Pride Paddlers on August 19 2021, at the New Hope Canoe Club in Honolulu. Paddling is a useful way to help build teamwork and encourage friendly competition, while also giving soldiers a sturdy cardio and full body workout.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 23:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811070
|VIRIN:
|081921-A-GS113-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108528866
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade hits the water for a canoeing PRT session, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
