An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, conducts a hoist for a medevac Haiti Aug. 22, 2021. The Coast Guard is tasked with with supporting emergent life saving missions during the initial phase of response following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy video/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 23:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811064
|VIRIN:
|210822-G-ZP826-580
|Filename:
|DOD_108528785
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts Hoist in Haiti following 7.2 magnitude earthquake, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
