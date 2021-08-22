Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts Hoist in Haiti following 7.2 magnitude earthquake

    HAITI

    08.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, conducts a hoist for a medevac Haiti Aug. 22, 2021. The Coast Guard is tasked with with supporting emergent life saving missions during the initial phase of response following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy video/Released.)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 23:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811064
    VIRIN: 210822-G-ZP826-580
    Filename: DOD_108528785
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: HT

